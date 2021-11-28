It’s confirmed: Italy must leave the Six Nations

COLIN BOAG

With the autumn international moneyspinners over for another year, what did we learn?The first is that the gulf between the Tier One nations and the rest is as wide as ever, as was illustrated by the embarrassing mismatch that saw the rusty All Blacks hammer the USA 14-104.Whoever thought it was a wizard wheeze to schedule that game needs to think again – even as a warm-up, what possible purpose is served by a team losing by such a margin? Despite this salutary lesson, it was announced during the week that the US is in pole position to host the RWC in 2031 ȁ...