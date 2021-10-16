Bird’s-eye view of the pride of Scottish rugby

Brendan Gallagher delves into some of rugby’s most enduring images, their story and why they are still so impactful

What’s happening here?It’s a glorious spring day in 1961 and an unnamed photographer has taken to the skies in Edinburgh in a light aircraft –no drones back then – to take a picture of a resplendent Murrayfield.Scotland’s home ground is completely, eerily, deserted with not even a groundsman or parked car to be seen.Meanwhile in the top left of the picture as you look at it is Murrayfield ice rink which still exist today, hom...