Bath’s celeb stars must find their old hard edge

NICK CAIN LOOKS AT THE DEMISE OF THE PRIDE OF THE WEST COUNTRY

WHAT is wrong at Bath? The club which were the first name in English rugby due to their monopoly of domestic titles in the late amateur era – and also had a landmark triumph in the early pro years when, in 1998, they became the first English club to win the European Cup – have flat-lined, with the energy, ambition and dynamism of those glory days part of an “RIP” past.Bath achieved European Cup glory by beating the French holders Brive –a team with a potent mixture of backline elan an...