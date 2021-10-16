England can win World Cup if Eddie takes off the shackles

Paul Rees talks to Newcastle full-back Mike Brown about his hopes for club and county

World class potential: Marcus Smith in action against Canada for England.PICTURES: Getty ImagesMike BrownMike Brown has started a new phase in his playing career at a time when most of his contemporaries have unlaced their boots. The England and Newcastle full-back is 36 years young, bursting with the same aspirations and enthusiasm he had when he made his debut for Harlequins as a teenager in 2005.Brown left Quins, the club where he had envisaged spending his entire senior career, in the summer ...