JP Doyle available ‘for a pie and a pint’ after return from Major League Rugby

JP Doyle walked off the pitch at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after refereeing the 2021 Major League Rugby Final, knowing that it could be his last game as a professional referee.

If the stadium that has twice hosted the Olympic Games, the Super Bowl, and the World Series is the venue for his professional swan-song, Doyle, 42, is very relaxed about it.

He is preparing to move his wife and two young children to Scotland to start a new life, finding himself in the same position he was when made redundant by the RFU last August.

He doesn’t rule out returning to America next year, but it...