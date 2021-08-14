Walter’s old England shirt could fetch £40k

A SHIRT from one of England’s earliest international matches will go under the hammer this week and is expected to make as much as £40,000 at Mullocks the auctioneers.The jersey worn by former Manchester RFC player Walter Greg dates back to the 1875-76 season and has been at the club for many decades. He won two caps against Ireland and Scotland – England’s seventh and eight fixtures.Born in Macclesfield on February 14, 1851, Greg played for Manchester and won both his caps at the club. Also up for grabs at the auction on Wednesday will be his England ca...