Price was right for Terry to go north

THE mercurial Terry Price enjoyed a brief but varied senior career after leaving Llanelli GS following a schoolboy career straight from the comic books.For a couple of years he played for Scarlets – mainly at full-back – and won eight caps for Wales, a run which earned him selection for the 1966Lions tour of New Zealand and Australia. In his debut season in 1965 Price, <span xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml" class="ld_italic">below, </span>produced a trademark kicked goal from near halfway against Ireland to clinch a Triple Crown.By 1967 though he cou...