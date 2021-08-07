I had to tell Cov players there was no cash left

MY LIFE IN RUGBYTHE FORMER BIRMINGHAM- SOLIHULL PLAYER AND COACH WHO WAS ALSO ONCE IN CHARGE OF WORCESTER, STOURBRIDGE AND COVENTRYPHIL MAYNARD

WHEN I went down to take training at Worcester on the Tuesday after we’d beaten Bristol to reach the 5th Round of the 1997/98Tetley’s Bitter Cup, there were people queuing for tickets around the block. We’d been drawn against Newcastle, who with the backing of Sir John Hall, had a load of megastars and were pumping everyone in the Premiership.I couldn’t help but think back to my first match in charge of the club...