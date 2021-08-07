Dream Team: Former England scrum-half Dewi Morris

Former British & Irish Lions, England, Orrell and Sale scrum-half Dewi Morris chooses the best XV he has played with or against...

1. Jason Leonard – Played through the amateur and pro years and was brilliant in both. Still top for England caps with 114 and a top lad! All aboard the ‘Fun Bus’!

2. Sean Fitzpatrick –Hard as nails, good darts and obviously a born leader. Loved working with him on Sky Sports’ coverage too.

3. Sammy Southern – My captain at Orrell, where I was blessed to play behind such a great pack of which Sammy was a huge part. Another great player and inspirational le...