Oundle was finishing school for Curry twins

Brendan Gallagher continues his series looking at rugby’s great schools

Dynamic duo: Curry twins, Ben and Tom, with England and Oundle inset England Schools cap: Sam OlverOUNDLE have been blessed with a notable list of coaches over the years – former Wales skipper Terry Cobner, England hooker John Olver, England full-back Simon Hodgkinson and England and Lions lock Danny Grewcock – but none have left a more indelible imprint that Frank Spragg.Spragg was the Oxford fullback in the 1926 Varsity match and joined Oundle the following year as a Latin teacher, but w...