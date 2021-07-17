Ludlow gets 4-match ban

LEWIS Ludlow has been banned for four matches for kneeing Canada prop Jake Ilnicki in the head during England’s win over Canada.Gloucester’s Ludlow, 26, who captained England in the game, caught Ilnicki as he tried to step over a ruck and was sent to the sin bin.However, the citing officer then deemed the offence worthy of a red card. Ludlow will miss club games against Ealing, Hartpury and Northampton.Meanwhile, Gloucester have signed second row Will Britton from Doncaster Knights.The 24-year-old played in the Premiership Cup for Bath in 2018 having been at the club&...