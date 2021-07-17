Richard Hill stays in France with CAPD

FORMER England scrum-half Richard Hill will be staying in France despite leaving Rouen in May because he wanted to be nearer to his family.

Hill, left, who coached the Normandy team for eight years, has agreed to coach ambitious Federal 1 outfit CAPD (Perigueux Dordogne Athletic Club).

The 60-year-old had been linked with a couple of jobs in the Premiership when it was revealed he was leaving Rouen. Instead, Hill, who won 29 England caps, moves to CAPD to replace Didier Casadéi, who has become forwards coach at Racing 92.

BY NEIL FISSLER

