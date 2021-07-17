Room 101: New Blackheath captain Ed Taylor

1. Budget Airlines

More than anything else it’s the add-ons and the boarding queues that realty get to me. There’s nothing more infuriating than finding a bargain online for a flight abroad, to only find out that you have to pay double what you first anticipated… “Do you want a hold bag? Would you like to choose your seat? How about security fast track? Would you like to purchase a priority boarding pass? Please pay here!!” This brings me to my next point. If you are too stubborn to purchase a ‘priority boarding’ pass, then you have to be prepared for a fight to the death with the ot...