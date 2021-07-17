Players lost their kit in a daze every week

MY LIFEIN RUGBYTHE FORMER RICHMOND AND ESHER FLY-HALFROB KIRBY

My time at Christchurch Boys High in New Zealand was where my rugby dream began as an overseas student, aged 14 to 18. The list of players to have come through from there is like a Who’s Who of New Zealand rugby. Rather than focus on tactics and over-coaching, they just hammer home the basic skills and try and make you the best you can be in your role in the team. On returning to the UK, I wanted to give professional rugby a go and went on trial down at Wasps for a couple of months.I played some A-League games an...