MARTIN GILLINGHAM

ROOM 101THE EXPERIENCED RUGBY COMMENTATOR TAKES US THROUGH HIS PET HATES FORM THE RUGBY WORLD AND BEYOND

1. Ref abusersThe social media intelligentsia who pile into referees claiming bias and incompetence. Like the rest of us, referees don’t get everything right all the time. But of all the role players in rugby, none are monitored and managed more critically by their own structures than match officials. Like players and, dare I say, commentators they know they’re only as good as their last job.TRP VERDICT: It’s a straight red for these know-it-alls.2. Media poli...