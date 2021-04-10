Pirates pair ruled out for season

AFTER waiting for a year to return to Championship action Cornish Pirates centres Callum Patterson and Nico De Battista have suffered the heartbreak of season-ending injuries.Patterson, who faces an operation this week to repair his anterior cruciate ligament, did not even make the starting line after damaging his knee four days before Pirates’ epic opening day win over Saracens.“It’s a nightmare after waiting for so long to play,” he said. “I did it in training, just stepped someone and it went.”Club captain De Battista suffered a training inj...