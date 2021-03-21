Lions turned hoses on Bevan and Gibson

MY LIFE IN RUGBYALLAN MARTIN

THE FORMER WALES, LIONS AND ABERAVON LOCKMixing it: They nicknamed Allan Martin ‘Panther’ for his lineout leap and here he contests one during the Lions match against NZ Juniors on July 13, 1977 in WellingtonPICTURE: Getty ImagesAS the years go by the memories fade but one incident that people always mention when talking to me about rugby, which helps to bring them back to life, is the infamous Andy Haden dive in 1978. We were beating the All Blacks at the time and the game was going our way. But with about six to seven minutes to...