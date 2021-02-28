Drop a few, Eddie that will shake them up | Jeremy Guscott

EDDIE Jones and Owen Farrell said the right things afterwards by taking those controversial refereeing decisions on the chin.

Criticising the ref would not garner them any neutral supporters, but both decsions were dubious to say the least.

If the Liam William try was ruled out no one would have argued. That’s the sort of tough decision it was.

What makes it even worse is that the TMO has a rule book in front of him so wow, that’s something that has to be looked into.

The first try was just bad luck. Referee Pascal Gaüzère left himself open to criticism by saying he had given England time to...