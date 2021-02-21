FEATURES

Life with the Lions was such a contrast for me

on

More in FEATURES:

MY LIFE IN RUGBY

THE FORMER LIONS, IRELAND, LEINSTER, WASPS AND NEWCASTLE PROP

NICK POPPLEWELL

Rampant Lions: Nick Popplewell emerges with the ball with Martin Bayfield in support in Wellington
PICTURE: Getty Images

THE Lions tour to New Zealand in 1993 was the trip of a lifetime, I suppose in rugby terms it was the equivalent of an Olympic gold medal. I was in an Irish team that was struggling for most of the ten years that I was involved so it was just fantastic to be able to play with 14 very complete players and worry about your own game and not have to be concerne...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login