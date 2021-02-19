Young Guns: Ealing Trailfinders loosehead prop Elliot Chilvers

Being jettisoned by a Premiership club at a young age has sounded the death knell for many a promising career. For Elliot Chilvers, however, the pain of rejection by Northampton was something he elected to take on the chin as he set out to fight his way back.

Having reflected inwardly and overcome that crushing disappointment by joining the Trailfinders Rugby Academy in 2019, 20-year-old Chilvers has now been rewarded with a long-term senior contract at Ealing, with whom he intends fulfilling Premiership ambitions.

Ipswich-born Chilvers, who played his early rugby for Ipswich YM before joi...