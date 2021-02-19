Women’s Game in Focus: Worcester Warriors centre Meg Varley

Sarah Rendell takes a weekly look at some important women players

Worcester Warriors have produced some impressive performances this season, particularly in their opening match against Saracens where they nearly defeated the defending champions.

Warriors’ execution on the pitch is a step-up from last season and at the heart of the club’s progression is centre Meg Varley. The 21- year-old, who signed for them at 16 having previously played for boys club Old Coventrians, Hinckley and Lichfield, said the boost in their game comes from the culture they’re building.

“I think we’ve just got a gr...