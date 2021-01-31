Unions must pay their share for Prem players

■ COLIN BOAG

Incredible talent: Cameron Redpath

Next weekend sees the start of the Six Nations, but should it even be taking place?

The French quite rightly put the kybosh on the pool rounds of the European cups, recognising that clubs flying round Europe while the pandemic was raging wasn’t a smart move, especially with the more infectious ‘British variant’. However, next weekend the French are happy to head off to Rome, while the Irish – in a Level 5 lockdown until March 5 – travel to Cardiff.

The England players will be locke...