Palfrey eager to maximise Warriors’ potential

By ROB COLE

THE Welsh ‘Taffia’ at Worcester is beginning to rival the South African cintingent at the club with former and Wales A centre Adam Palfrey the latest to join the club as commercial director.

With Mark Jones having recently joined the coaching team under Jonathan Thomas, and Ashley Beck, Marc Thomas and Sam Lewis playing for the 1st XV, there was already a strong Welsh link.

Add in women’s lead coach Sian Moore, and skipper Sioned Harries, and the link to the Principality gets even stronger.

“There are some strong Welsh links wit...