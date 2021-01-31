Worcester had the antichrist of rugby

MY LIFEIN RUGBY

ROB SIGLEY

THE FORMER MOSELEY AND PERTEMPS BEES PROP AND BOURNVILLE DIRECTOR OF RUGBY

Brothers in arms: Rob Sigley, left, and Terry at Twickenham after winning the 2004 County Shield

I GOT injured a lot throughout my career, but not your normal injuries, far from – I got stabbed, stamped on and broke my arm and I even got hit by a double decker bus! And before you think it, I wasn’t even on the piss like Danny Cipriani when he famously got run over on a night out in Leeds with the Sale lads. I’d just pulled up on the High Street to do s...