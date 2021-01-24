Big lift for the ref as player gets too familiar

HAVING written a column last week about the dangers of over-familiarity between referees and players, it was instructive to see that in France it has reached an entirely different level.

A video clip from the ProD2 match between Nevers and Beziers showed the referee, Laurent Millotte, blow for full-time to give the home side, Nevers, a knife-edge victory.

As he did so, the pintsized referee was grabbed from behind by the overjoyed Nevers winger, Josaia Raisuque, and found himself fork-lifted into the air above the big Fijian’s head.

Although Raisuque put him down gently,...