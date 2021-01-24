FEATURES

Big lift for the ref as player gets too familiar

on

More in FEATURES:

HAVING written a column last week about the dangers of over-familiarity between referees and players, it was instructive to see that in France it has reached an entirely different level.
A video clip from the ProD2 match between Nevers and Beziers showed the referee, Laurent Millotte, blow for full-time to give the home side, Nevers, a knife-edge victory.
As he did so, the pintsized referee was grabbed from behind by the overjoyed Nevers winger, Josaia Raisuque, and found himself fork-lifted into the air above the big Fijian’s head.
Although Raisuque put him down gently,...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login