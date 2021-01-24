Easter: Big Billy is still vital to Eddie’s gameplan

NICK EASTER believes Billy Vunipola will still be England’s go-to man at No.8 with Eddie Jones unlikely to shift from his tried-andtested gameplan.

Vunipola was named in Jones’ 28-man squad but faces stiff competition from the likes of Ben Earl and Mark Wilson as he looks to add to his 56 caps.

“Everyone has their standout seasons and in 2016 he was absolutely phenomenal. His form has dropped off and people are probably still searching for that Billy Vunipola,” said former England No.8 Easter.

“People do him a disservice in terms of they are looki...