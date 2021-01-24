Falcons’ camaraderie reminds me of Quins

Jon Newcombe talks to Nick Easter about his new job as Falcons defence coach

Massive moment: Toby Flood scores the winning try against Sale. Inset, Nick Easter

PICTURES: Getty Images

NICK EASTER is loving life in the north east in his new role as Newcastle defence coach, even though he has been denied a famous Geordie night out.

The thought of ‘old-school’ rugby types, Easter and Falcons DoR Dean Richards, hitting the Toon is enough to make the city’s publicans long for the day that the Covid restrictions are over.

And one can only imagine how b...