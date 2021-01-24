Hepher expects response from his champions

NEWS EXTRA

EXETER head coach Ali Hepher believes his side are over their month of turmoil and ready come out fighting in defence of their Premiership title.

Last season’s doublewinners were hit by Covid in December and nearly dumped out of Europe after their trip to Toulouse was scrapped, before being soundly beaten by Wasps and Bristol.

Hepher is backing his side to deliver a backlash despite losing a number of key men during the Six Nations period.

He said: “Coming into the new season we went really well and flew into the Glasgow Champions Cup game, but Covid st...