Dream Team: Blackheath full-back Ben Ransom

Ben Ransom, Blackheath and former London Irish, Saracens, Bedford Blues and England U20s full-back, chooses the best XV he has played with or against.

1. Carl Hayman – Played against him in a preseason game against Toulon and he was immense. I’ve no real scrummaging knowledge but he seemed like a big man to hold down in a front row.

2. Schalk Brits – Great bloke and fabulous player. If you could combine the best attributes of a forward and back, Schalk would be it. Best overseas player to play in the Premiership.

3. Mako Vunipola – First played against and with him at U18s level. Great ba...