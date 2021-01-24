Could Ealing be viable in the Prem in London?

COLIN BOAG

Up-and-comers: Ealing Trailfinders beat Saracens last weekend

When Saracens lost last weekend to the Premiership pretenders, Ealing Trailfinders, it was wonderfully convenient, because it gave the impression that at last there was a Championship side worthy of their place at the top table.

Never mind that this was a Sarries side that didn’t bear much similarity to the one that we were used to seeing, it bore the Saracens name, and a Championship side beat them. There was the evidence, said some, that the quality exists in the Championship to make p...