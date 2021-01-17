Passionate Trailfinders prove their point again

By DANIEL GALLAN
Mine: Will Hooley collects the high ball for Sarries
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 23
Doncaster Knights v Saracens
Saturday, January 30
Doncaster Knights v Ealing Trailfinders
Saturday, February 6
Saracens v Ealing Trailfinders
Saturday, February 13
Saracens v Doncaster Knights
Saturday, February 20
Ealing Trailfinders v Doncaster Knights
EALING underlined their credentials as potent challengers for the Championship crown whenever the competition resumes with this thrilling victory over Saracens.
The great three-times European champio...
