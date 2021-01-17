FEATURES

Passionate Trailfinders prove their point again

on

More in FEATURES:

By DANIEL GALLAN

Mine: Will Hooley collects the high ball for Sarries

FIXTURES
Saturday, January 23
Doncaster Knights v Saracens
Saturday, January 30
Doncaster Knights v Ealing Trailfinders
Saturday, February 6
Saracens v Ealing Trailfinders
Saturday, February 13
Saracens v Doncaster Knights
Saturday, February 20
Ealing Trailfinders v Doncaster Knights
EALING underlined their credentials as potent challengers for the Championship crown whenever the competition resumes with this thrilling victory over Saracens.
The great three-times European champio...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login