Refs should pay price for poor performances

COLIN BOAG

Red card? Karl Dickson repremands Kyle Sinckler for swearing

When a player gets cited, it means one of two things: the referee and his team missed an incident, or they saw it and took a different view from that of the citing officer.

When the subsequent disciplinary hearing sides with the Citing Officer’s assessment, it means the officials got things wrong.

If that sounds harsh then perhaps it is, as anyone can miss something, or see things differently in the heat of the moment.

It’s a valid question, however, to ask how many times a refere...