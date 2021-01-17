Screech looms on the Cardiff radar

CARDIFF Blues have targeted Dragons second row Matthew Screech as they seek to strengthen their front five.

Screech has impressed for the Dragons and the Blues think he would add depth to a lock pool which includes former Dragon and Wales forward Cory Hill plus his fellow internationals Seb Davies and Rory Thornton.

The Dragons won’t let Screech go without a fight as he has been a reliable performer, butTRPunderstands he is being offered in the region of £130,000 to sign for the Blues.

Screech, 28, is a former Wales U20 international and was previously part of the ...