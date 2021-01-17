JAMES HARRINGTON

FRENCH COLUMN
French pick squad as Six Nations gets the OK
Medical joker: Gabriel Ibitoye has finally proved rumours right by joining Montpellier
French rugby authorities seem confident the 2021 Six Nations will go ahead as scheduled despite public concerns – and new coronavirus restrictions – from the government. For now.
So far, Les Bleus’ opening match against Italy in Rome on February 6 is the only one to get the green light from the country’s Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, amid alarm over coronavirus.
“We keep the first mat...
