Promotion-relegation must be put on ice

COLIN BOAG
Going up: Saracens will rejoin the top flight
There have been lots of moans about the way points are allocated when a game has to be cancelled because of Covid, but precious few sensible alternative suggestions as to how the current situation could be handled. There is no space to rearrange a fixture, so it has to be cancellation rather than postponement, and besides, no-one else’s view matters – it’s the clubs’ league, they set the rules, and they can do whatever they choose.
One thing they should choose to do immediately is clar...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login