Toulon in chase for Wasps prop Kieran Brookes

TOULON lead the race to sign former England tighthead Kieran Brookes when his contract ends this season.
Brookes, 30, has been well travelled since joining Newcastle Falcons in 2009 after coming through the ranks at Fylde.
He has had two spells at Kingston Park and has also seen service with Doncaster Knights, Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints.
His three-year stint with Wasps is likely to come to an end this summer.
Brookes, an actor before playing rugby and an extra in Coronation Street, missed the Premiership final last season because of a covid outbreak.
He has been a key man for Wa...
