DREAM TEAM

CALLUM PATTERSON, CORNISH PIRATES AND FORMER ULSTER, BALLYMENA AND NEWPORT SALOP CENTRE, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST…

1. Andrew Warwick – Ulsterman who has played over 100 times for the Province. Solid set-piece and great around the park. Also, very skilful in a lorry!

2. Tom Cowan-Dickie – Before playing with him he was one of the worst to have to tackle. Solid as a rock, ran through everything. Lineout very good, great defender and wins as many penalties as a back row over the ball.

3. Ben Franks – All Black who even...