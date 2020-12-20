DREAM TEAM

DEAN HAMMOND, THE EALING AND FORMER WORCESTER, WESTERN PROVINCE AND SOUTH AFRICA U20s WING, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE’S PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Marcos Ayerza – Was rated the best scrummaging prop in the Premiership and arguably in world rugby for many years. Great player who could almost guarantee setpiece success every time.

2. Agustin Creevy – Powerful hooker who leads by example. He is like an extra back row on the pitch as he is very effective at winning turnovers at the breakdown.

3. Dan Cole – Has been and still is a great servant fo...