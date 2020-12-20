Try-scoring hooker who couldn’t hit a barn door!

THE FORMER LEICESTER, WASPS AND LONDON IRISH HOOKER AND NEXT PHASE ACADEMY DIRECTOR

JAMES BUCKLAND

MY LIFEIN RUGBY

Try time: James Buckland goes over the line to score for Wasps

PICTURE: Getty Images

WHEN I started out in rugby, I had a few options inside and outside of the game. A place at Sandhurst was one of them, but they all very quickly fell to the wayside when Leicester asked me to sign in 2002. Back then, the landscape was very different to what it is now, you were encouraged to focus 100 per cent on your rugby, whereas now clubs see the benefit of having a mor...