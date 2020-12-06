NATHAN CATT, FORMER BATH AND ENGLAND SAXONS PROP, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE’S PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Alex Corbisiero – Incredibly talented prop who was a really good ballcarrier and a fantastic scrummager. If you got things slightly wrong against him, you were punished. 2. Lee Mears – ‘Mearsy’ was a good mentor who did great things in the game. Good player, we followed similar pathways. 3. Matt Stevens – Probably the first modern-day prop who could do everything. Before him props scrummaged and hit hard, but he introduced ball-carry...