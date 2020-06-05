England prop Joe Marler commits to Harlequins

England loosehead prop Joe Marler has signed a new contract with Harlequins to commit his future beyond this season.

The one-club-man made his debut in 2009 and has since gone on to make over 200 appearances, captaining Harlequins during the 2014-15 season.

A Lions tourist during the 2017 series in New Zealand, Marler gained international honours at every age-grade level before going on to earn his senior England debut in 2012, with 71 caps to date.

Confirming the news of Marler’s contract extension, Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said: “It is outstanding news that Joe has committed his long-term future to the Club. He is, without doubt, one of the best props in world rugby; and arguably the very best scrummaging loosehead prop in the modern era.

“It is vital in the Premiership to have strong set-piece fundamentals, and securing Joe’s future allows us to build a formidable front row with hookers like Elia Elia and Scott Baldwin allied with our new signing, the ginormous and destructive tighthead prop Wilco Louw, which gives us some real presence in the tight five.

“Joe’s infectious personality off the field is as large as his presence on it and we are delighted he has shown his continued loyalty and commitment to the Quarters. I know his signature will spread plenty of smiles and give huge satisfaction to our fans and especially those that love the ‘dark arts’ of the front row.”

Marler will be eligible to play for Harlequins when rugby resumes on August 15 at the earliest, after serving a ten-week ban for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals during England’s Six Nations contest with Wales in March.

Part of Quins Premiership-winning side of 2012, Marler, who turns 30 next month, expressed his delight at continuing his career at the club he supported as a youngster.

He said: “I am a Harlequin, and I love the club. Growing up with Harlequins as my boyhood team, I remember getting thrown out of The Stoop as a fan when I was 12 because I had tried to run on the pitch. Now I get the chance to continue my journey with great friends, teammates, coaches, and fans, without getting thrown out yet.

“I’m immensely proud to have played for Quins over 200 times so far, I even managed to convince one of the previous bosses [Conor O’Shea] to make me captain once. Even more so during this pandemic affecting every single one of us, I cannot wait for my next opportunity to pull on the jersey, run out at The Stoop and welcome back the Quins family.”

Tagged Harlequins, Joe Marler