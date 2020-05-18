Gin-making Ruaridh Jackson announces retirement with Glasgow Warriors

Ruaridh Jackson has announced he will be retiring from rugby at the end of the 2019-20 season with Glasgow Warriors. after a 14-year career.

The Scotland international, 32, will finish his career where it began with Warriors, for who he has made 163 appearances over two spells.

Jackson bridged his return to Scotland with stints in the Premiership with Wasps and then Harlequins.

Winning 33 caps for his country, the last coming against Canada in 2018, Jackson gave thanks to those who had a profound impact on his career.

“From school and mini rugby coaches, Sean Lineen giving me the opportunity to sign my first pro contract, all the other coaches, medical teams, back room staff that I have worked with throughout the years, I want to say thank you – you have all played a huge part in my career,” said Jackson, who plays fly-half and full-back.

“I’ve been so fortunate to live out my childhood dream of playing rugby, not just professionally but for my country. It’s been a journey that has allowed me to travel the world, make some incredible friends and without doubt has given me some of the happiest days of my life.

“It is not the fairytale ending I may have dreamt about, but I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been part of my 14-year journey as it has truly been an incredible one. I have achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of, but it is now time to embrace a new challenge.”

That challenge lies in distillery according to Jackson, and industry which he can use what has learned in rugby to build.

He added: “As I look towards a potential new career in the drinks industry, building on my experiences over the last few years co-founding Garden Shed Drinks, I will take all these learnings with me.

“It has been one hell of a ride.”

Speaking following the announcement, Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: “Ruaridh is a top man whose contribution to our club has been immense.

“While most of his footy had been played at 10 historically, his impact at fullback for us over the past three seasons was impressive. He led our Creck, a group dedicated to driving our counter-attack, turnover and exit policies, where his composure and innovation created opportunities to attack from deep, whilst his ability to kick well off either foot was a real strength.

“An environmentally and community minded individual, Jacko has been a great role model for our squad regarding planning for life beyond rugby.

“We wish Ruaridh, Kirsten and their expected arrival all the best for the next stage in their lives.”

