Exeter Chiefs forward Sean Lonsdale agrees new deal

Sean Lonsdale has signed a ‘long-term’ contract extension to remain with Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs.

The back-five forward was recruited from Welsh regional side RGC in 2016 and has gone on to make 31 appearances for Chiefs.

Lonsdale, 22, is the latest Exeter player to have held talks with director of rugby Rob Baxter, who has acted to recruit fellow forwards Jannes Kirsten, Dave Ewers, Ben Moon, Elvis Taione and Harry Williams.

“Sean is one of those stories you really like, rugby-wise,” said Baxter. “He kind of came as an academy player, although he didn’t actually come through our academy. He took a chance by leaving Wales and investing in that change of rugby environment.

“He came to us and bought into what we wanted to do, almost as an academy player. He’s done his time, so to speak, and has comes through a revered time and played in some big games for us.

“He’s still young, getting involved in games now, and he’s got that ability to play right across the back five, which has made him a really valuable member of the 23 on numerous occasions. It’s one of those things you like to talk about as a success story, in a way, as a young player who has come here and worked hard and is reaping the rewards almost week by week.

“He’s never let us down and he’s improving all the time. As well as all the important games he’s played in, myself and Rob Hunter [forwards coach] can still see that good element of development in him.”

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Exeter Chiefs, Sean Lonsdale