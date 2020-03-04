Leicester Tigers wrap up deal for Super Rugby lock

LEICESTER Tigers look to have ended their search for a new second row following talks with Lions ace Marvin Orie who is fresh from a spell in the Pro14.

Orie, 27, who has won three caps for South Africa is no stranger to the United Kingdom after making seven appearances for the Ospreys earlier this season.

He has played for the Lions since 2017 after leaving the Blue Bulls and caught the eye of the Tigers during his spell in South Wales.

It will solve a problem for Geordan Murphy who has been looking to improve his forward pack ahead of the arrival of head coach Steve Borthwick from the RFU in the summer.

Murphy, who signed fly-half Zack Henry last week has still got a big No.8 on his shopping list and has got recruitment chief Jan McGinty on the case.

NEIL FISSLER

Tagged Geordan Murphy, Leicester, Lions, Marvin Orie