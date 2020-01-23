Player-head coach Joe Ford leaves Yorkshire Carnegie

Joe Ford has decided to leave Yorkshire Carnegie with immediate effect to concentrate on business activities away from rugby.

Ford returned to the club this summer for the fourth time from Leicester Tigers and worked alongside former director of rugby Martyn Wood in rebuilding the squad after the club had gone into administration.

Ford featured in Carnegie’s loss at Cornish Pirates a fortnight ago but did not play in Sunday’s clash with Greene King IPA Championship leaders Newcastle Falcons due to illness.

His departure comes almost a month after the termination of Wood’s contract shortly before Christmas and the appointment of Phil Davies as his successor.

Commenting on the announcement, Davies said: “It is disappointing to be losing Joe as I was looking forward to working with him as a young, English coach who knew the club, having come through the academy. I fully understand the demands of juggling his new business with his rugby commitments and he leaves with our best wishes.”

Davies will now be assisted by his former Llanelli and Leeds team mate Colin Stephens on a part-time basis.

Stephens has been based in Leeds since moving to Leeds RUFC back in 1995 and has enjoyed a highly successful period as director of rugby at Leeds Beckett University; his Leeds Beckett side currently are top of the BUCS Super Rugby table.

Davies has also recruited Wayne Proctor, who worked with him with the Namibia national side at the World Cup last year, in a consultancy basis as head of strength and conditioning.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Joe Ford, Yorkshire Carnegie