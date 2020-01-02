Hull Ionians to hold minute’s silence after recent death of player Billy Hardy

Hull Ionians will hold a minute’s silence in tribute to centre Billy Hardy who passed away on December 28, aged 27.

Hardy, part of Ionians’ squad which won promotion to National One last season, was taken ill suddenly after returning home from attending a gym and subsequently died.

The club will honour Hardy at their match against Chinnor on Saturday.

In a club statement, Ionians secretary Chris Taylor said: “It is with the deepest sadness and regret that the club must announce the passing of Billy Hardy.

“Billy was only in his second season at the club but during that short time. Billy had established himself as an important and most popular member of our 1st XV playing squad.

“Billy joined Hull Ionians in the summer of 2018 from our good friends and East Yorkshire neighbours Pocklington RUFC. Billy played 26 games for the club and scored three tries.

“I must admit that when I first saw Billy, his size did make me wonder if we had signed a new prop forward but I couldn’t have been more wrong.

“Billy started with us on the wing and later moved across to centre as his skills, his strength, and his willingness to carry the ball into contact became more apparent.

“Despite a few weeks out with annoying injuries, Billy played an important part in the club being crowned as champions of National 2 North last season.

“A great achievement in Billy’s first season with us. Playing in National 1 this season, Billy had caused problems for several more established club defences and it was good to see him score his third try for the club, only a few weeks ago, away at Plymouth.”

