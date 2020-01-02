Leone Nakarawa to rejoin Glasgow Warriors on short-term deal

Leone Nakarawa has agreed to rejoin Glasgow Warriors following his sacking at Racing 92.



The Fijian is due to arrive in Glasgow on Thursday, having put pen-to-paper on a deal until the end of the season.



The 31-year-old made 69 appearances for the Warriors in his first spell at the club, following his debut against Connacht in November 2013.



After leaving Glasgow in 2016, he went on to play 86 games for Racing 92, scoring 23 tries during a three-year spell at the Top14 side.

Nakarawa had his contract terminated by Racing in early December after returning to France late from World Cup duty with Fiji.

“I’ve remained close with my ex-teammates during my time in Paris and they played a big role in my decision to come back,” the 31-year-old said.



“I’m really looking forward to working with Dave Rennie and the coaching staff. Glasgow Warriors play an attacking style, which suits the way I like to play.

“The pitch may be different but I can’t wait to see some familiar faces in the crowd when I run out at Scotstoun.”



Glasgow Warriors head coach, Dave Rennie, added: “We’re rapt to welcome Leone back to Glasgow.



“Everyone knows how dangerous he is with ball in hand and Glasgow supporters have fond memories of his previous exploits in a Warriors jersey.



“Since his move Leone has continued to develop as a player and was named the European Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.



“He is close with a lot of the players and we’re looking forward to welcoming him back into the squad this week.”

🔙 Leone Nakarawa has re-joined the club on a deal until the end of the season and the Fiji international is due in Glasgow today #NaksIsBack — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) January 2, 2020

