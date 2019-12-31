Munster team doctor fined for verbally abusing Jamie George

Munster team doctor Jamie Kearns has been handed a fine and suspended three-week touchline ban for verbally abusing Jamie George.

The incident triggered a mass brawl between Saracens and Munster players during the 15-6 Champions Cup win for the hosts at Allianz Park last month.

As a result, an EPCR independent disciplinary committee determined Kearns had breached rules and issued a €2,000 (£1,699) fine.

A statement released by the EPCR read: “The Independent Disciplinary Committee took into account the immediate expression of remorse shown by Dr Kearns and determined that he serve a three-week touchline ban, suspended for a period of 12 months and pay a fine of €2,000 (due immediately).

“Both Dr Kearns and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”

Saracens forwards coach Alex Sanderson claimed during an on-air interview that Kearns had apparently made a slur about George’s weight.

