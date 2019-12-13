Leicester Tigers seek to sign Argentina lock and keep hold of George Ford

LEICESTER TIGERS have made a move to lure Argentina lock Matías Alemanno to Welford Road when his contract with the Jaguares runs out and to keep ahold of George Ford.

Tigers’ head of elite performance recruitment, Jan McGinity, travelled to South American last week where it is understood he had talks with Alemanno about moving to the East Midlands.

Alemanno, who plays his club rugby for Club La Tablada, celebrated his 28th birthday last Thursday and is vastly experienced, having won 61 Test caps for his country.

Meanwhile, the globe-trotting McGinity, who was in Australia in September, will be looking to tie England fly-half George Ford to a new deal soon.

Blindside understands that Ford rejected an offer of around £425,000 a year from the Tigers who then raised it to around the £600,000 that Bristol Bears were willing to put on the table.

Of the six Leicester Tigers who played a role in England reaching the World Cup final in Japan, five have their contracts at Leicester up for renewal.

As well as Ford, the current deals for winger Jonny May, props Ellis Genge and Dan Cole, and scrum-half Ben Youngs are all set to expire next summer.

The Leicester board are plotting a revamp aimed at returning the club to its former glory as the most successful club in English domestic rugby.

It follows years of decline since the sacking of Richard Cockerill as head coach, with the ten-time Premiership champions finishing four points clear of relegated Newcastle Falcons last season.

Key to the revamp is the appointment of England forwards coach Steve Borthwick – something which appeared to gather momentum this week when the incumbent Mark Bakewell left the club.

Borthwick, however, is adamant he will not join Geordan Murphy’s set-up until after the Six Nations, meaning Brett Deacon is likely to act as interim forwards coach.

NEIL FISSLER

