Opinion: Now is the perfect time for Wales to deploy Keiran Williams

By Pete Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

Welsh rugby is on the brink of a new era, a proud nation striving to reclaim its former glory.

With a change in coach, there’s a chance to reignite some international careers, offering players overlooked by the previous regime a second opportunity on the international stage.

One such player is Keiran Williams, the Ospreys centre, who has consistently delivered top-notch performances for his club.

His journey in the red jersey may not be over yet; a new opportunity for Wales could be just around the corner—one that Welsh rugby should be eager to turn.

The Career of Keiran Williams

His rugby roots were planted at six years old, nurtured by his father’s coaching, and set on a path to something greater.

He honed his skills playing for Glynneath RFC before moving to the Ospreys Academy. In his youth, he represented Wales at under-16 and under-18 levels.

In 2016, Williams made his Ospreys debut against Harlequins, and since that pivotal day, he has become an integral part of the Swansea-based club setup.

He cemented himself as the go-to inside centre for his club, delivering a series of outstanding performances along the way.

In Ospreys’ most recent game, a strong Ospreys side toppled Glasgow Warriors away from home, with Williams being awarded the Player of the Match after a sensational performance in Scotland.

Internationally, he represented Wales at the under-20 level and has made one appearance at senior level. His performances speak volumes; Williams is stepping into his prime and appears ready for the international spotlight.

Playing Style and Statistics

Williams is a formidable athlete, leaving his mark in every contest. The 27-year-old is renowned for his dynamic running and ability to break tackles.

His physicality and collision dominance make him a force to be reckoned with—a nightmare for opponents as he powers forward for crucial metres.

His agility makes him a challenging target, and despite his relatively small stature for a centre, his athleticism more than compensates.

This season in the URC, he has registered 50 successful carries, topping the league. His attacking prowess is further underscored by seven clean breaks, 21 defenders beaten, and 247 metres gained.

Defensively, he has recorded 85 tackles at a 76% success rate and secured five turnovers. These statistics testify to Williams’ readiness for the international stage, instilling confidence in his potential impact on Wales.

Can Williams Make an Impact for Wales?

Wales will seek a new identity under a new head coach. As the side heads to Japan in the summer, it could provide the perfect opportunity to experiment.

The team may lack big ball carriers, and Williams could fill this gap.

Even though he doesn’t have much international experience at senior level, he is an operator who has been around the game for a very long time.

Williams could bring a lot to this Wales team as a new era is about to begin.

If fate grants him the Welsh jersey, expect fireworks. His impact could be game-changing. His selection could bring a new dynamic to the team, adding a much-needed physical presence and go-forward momentum.

He has waited in the wings for far too long. Now is the time for Williams to get a second chance in the famous red jersey.

